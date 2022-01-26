Global shares mixed ahead of Fed policy statements

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed, with many investors staying on the sidelines ahead of an update on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will tackle inflation. European shares rose in early trading after a mixed session in Asia. Stocks have gyrated this week, putting heightened scrutiny on the Fed’s meeting Wednesday and whether the central bank will clarify just how fast it plans to tighten credit and potentially slow the economy.