Big Tech leads US stock indexes lower ahead of earnings

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street again, and big technology companies were leading the way lower ahead of a busy week of earnings reports from several of them. Microsoft and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, were among the bigger weights on the market in early trading Tuesday. Both of them will report their latest quarterly results after the closing bell. General Electric fell 8.7% after its own earnings report, and Twitter was down 2% a day after reaching an agreement to be taken private by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The S&P 500 was down 0.9% in early trading, and the Nasdaq was down 1.5%.