Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president

By ERANGA JAYAWARDENA

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police have used tear gas and a water canon to disperse demonstrators trying to approach Sri Lanka’s president’s office to demand his resignation over the country’s economic crisis. The protesters were rallying to mark 50 days of protests in which they have camped outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office. Police broke up the rally and briefly detained three protestors before releasing them. Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt, having defaulted on its foreign loans, and is battling acute shortages of essential goods and much-needed foreign currency for imports. The protesters say the primary responsibility for the economic crisis rests with Rajapaksa and his family, who they accuse of corruption and mismanagement.