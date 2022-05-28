War surges Norway’s oil, gas profit. Now, it’s urged to help

By MARK LEWIS

Associated Press

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Europe’s frantic search for alternatives to Russian natural gas has dramatically increased the demand — and price — for Norway’s oil and gas. As the money pours in, Europe’s second-biggest natural gas supplier is fending off accusations that it’s profiting from the war in Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urged the Scandinavian nation to use its “gigantic” oil and gas profits to support the hardest-hit countries, mainly Ukraine. The comments have touched a nerve, even as some Norwegians wonder whether they’re doing enough to combat Russia’s war by increasing economic aid to Ukraine and helping neighboring countries end their dependence on Russian energy.