Canada says China bars diplomats from Canadian tycoon trial

BEIJING (AP) — The Canadian government says Chinese authorities refused to allow diplomats to attend the trial of a Chinese-born Canadian tycoon who disappeared from Hong Kong five years ago. Xiao Jianhua was last seen at a Hong Kong hotel in January 2017. He is believed to have been taken to the mainland by Chinese authorities. The government has never confirmed whether he was detained or what charges he might face. The Canadian government said earlier that Xiao was due to stand trial Monday but gave no indication whether a trial took place or where. It gave no details of possible charges. The disappearance of Xiao, the founder of Tomorrow Group, took place amid a flurry of anti-corruption prosecutions.