Coke revenue rises along with prices; ups outlook for 2022
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer
Coca-Cola posted higher-than-expected sales in the second quarter due to price increases and continuing improvement in demand at restaurants and other venues. The Atlanta-based company said revenue grew 12% in the April-June period to $11.3 billion. That was well ahead of the $10.56 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Coke said higher operating costs and increased spending on marketing impacted its profits. Excluding one-time items, Coke earned 70 cents per share in the quarter. That was also higher than the 67-cent profit analysts forecast.