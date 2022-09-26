Ship with Ukrainian corn, vegetable oil docks in Lebanon

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — A ship carrying thousands of tons of corn and vegetable oil has arrived in northern Lebanon from war-ravaged Ukraine, the first of its kind since Russia’s invasion started seven months ago. Panama-registered AK Ambition docked on Monday in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli. Ukraine Embassy officials were present at the port. Razoni, carrying grain from the European warzone, was turned back last month. Monday’s arrival — with 7,000 tons of corn and 20 tons of vegetable oil aboard AK Ambition — comes at a time when crisis-hit Lebanon is in desperate need amid an unprecedented economic meltdown.

