Glencore agrees to pay Congo $180 million over bribery case

BAAR, Switzerland (AP) — Commodities company Glencore has reached an agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo to pay $180 million over bribery allegations spanning from 2007 to 2018. The announcement Monday comes months after the Anglo-Swiss company said it solidified deals with authorities in the U.S., Britain and Brazil to pay a total of $1.5 billion to resolve all accusations of corruption and market manipulation. The U.S. Justice Department said in May that in Congo, Glencore acknowledged that it paid $27.5 million to third parties with the goal that a portion be used to bribe Congolese officials to secure improper business advantages.

