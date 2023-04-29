Pipeline restores gas flow after lightning-sparked inferno

CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — Natural gas is flowing again in a Mississippi pipeline after a towering blaze Friday that officials believe was caused by a lightning strike. Canadian owner TC Energy told customers Saturday that gas was flowing again normally. Alcorn County Emergency Management Director Ricky Gibens says it appears that lightning sheared off a piece of pipe and set the natural gas ablaze. The fire burned for more than four hours until firefighters could put it out. No one was injured. The compressor station helps push natural gas through the Columbia Gulf Transmission Pipeline. The pipeline runs between Kentucky and Louisiana. A company official says the blaze caused “very minimal impact to facilities.”

