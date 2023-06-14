Canadian quits Chinese-founded development bank, complains ‘Communist Party hacks’ dominate it

BEIJING (AP) — A Canadian public relations manager for a Chinese-founded development bank has announced his resignation in a statement that accused it of being dominated by “Communist Party hacks” and said Canada’s interests weren’t served by being a member. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank confirmed that Bob Pickard resigned as its director general of global communications. It rejected his criticism as unfounded. The bank, seen by some as a Chinese rival to the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, was founded in 2016 to finance railways and other infrastructure. Pickard worked for the bank for 15 months.

