Bombs hit military bus in Syrian capital explode, kill 14

By ALBERT AJI

Associated Press

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian military official says two bombs attached to a bus carrying troops in the capital Damascus have exploded, killing 14 people and wounding others. The attack early Wednesday was the deadliest in Damascus in years, and a rare event since government forces in 2018 captured suburbs formerly held by insurgents in Syria’s decade-long conflict. State TV showed footage of the charred bus in central Damascus, saying the Wednesday morning blasts occurred during rush hour when people were heading to work and school. It was not clear if all the dead were bus passengers. Syria’s decade-old conflict has left more than 350,000 people dead and displaced half of its population.