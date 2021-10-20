Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N Ireland trip

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days. The palace did not offer specifics on the decision Wednesday. But it said the monarch is “in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.” The palace added that she “sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”