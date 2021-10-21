Syria says it executed 24 for igniting deadly wildfires

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s Justice Ministry says authorities have executed 24 people for igniting deadly wildfires last year. The blazes left three people dead and burned thousands of hectares (acres) of forests. The publicized executions of a large group of people is rare in war-torn Syria. The Justice Ministry called the two dozen executed Wednesday, “criminals who carried out terrorist attacks that led to deaths and damage to infrastructure and public property.” It said 11 others were sentenced to life in prison in the same case. Diana Semaan, researcher on Syria for Amnesty International, says the executions demonstrate the Syrian government’s disregard for international law.