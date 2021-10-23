Hungary: Thousands of Orban supporters march across Budapest

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing government have marched in Budapest on Saturday in a demonstration of unity behind the populist leader’s contentious policies. Saturday’s rally was dubbed a “Peace March” and participants gathered along the western bank of the Danube River and departed across Liberty Bridge. They wound through downtown Budapest toward the site of a rare public speech to be delivered by Orban later in the day. Organizers said they expected some 400,000 people to attend the march. It was the eighth such pro-government rally since 2012.