Aircraft operator found guilty in Emiliano Sala crash trial

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The businessman who organized the flight that resulted in the death of Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala has been found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft. Sala died after the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft in which he was traveling crashed in the English Channel in January 2019. Sala was traveling from French club Nantes to join his new team Cardiff, in Wales. The body of pilot David Ibbotson was never recovered. David Henderson was the aircraft operator who arranged the flight. Ibbotson flew regularly for Henderson but did not hold a commercial pilot’s license or a qualification to fly at night.