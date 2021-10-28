Moscow shuts most workplaces as infections, deaths soar

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. The government coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours, Russia’s largest daily toll of the pandemic. To contain the spread, President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations. He encouraged the most affected regions to move faster, and Moscow did on Thursday. Kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores are closed, and restaurants and cafes only can provide takeout or delivery service.