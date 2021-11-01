Biden cites ‘overwhelming obligations’ of US on climate

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking a markedly more humble tone for a U.S. leader on climate change. Biden acknowledged to a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday that the United States and other energy-gulping developed nations bear much of the blame for climate change. Biden says developed nations bear “overwhelming obligations” to poorer nations now struggling with climate damage. Biden has told world leaders at the summit that the actions they take this decade on global warming will be decisive in sparing future generations from suffering.