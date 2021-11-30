Authorities: 4 to 6 people shot at Michigan high school

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say someone opened fire at a Michigan high school and shot four to six people. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in an initial news release that there were no reported fatalities in the Tuesday afternoon attack at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit. it said the suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered, and that authorities don’t think there was more than one assailant. The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release the name of the suspect or say whether any students were among the wounded. Children were taken to a nearby store’s parking lot to be picked up by their parents.