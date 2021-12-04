Death toll rises to 13 in Indonesia volcano eruption

By AGOES BASOEKI

Associated Press

LUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll following the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java has risen to 13, with seven people still missing, officials say as rain continues to pound the region and hamper search efforts. Mount Semeru spewed thick columns of ash more than 12,000 meters (40,000 feet) into the sky, and searing gas and lava flowed down its slopes after a sudden eruption Saturday triggered by heavy rains. Several villages were blanketed with falling ash. The head of the geology agency says a thunderstorm and days of rain, which had eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop the 12,000-foot Semeru, led to the eruption.