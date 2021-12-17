Far-right using COVID-19 theories to grow reach, study shows

By DAVID KLEPPER and LORI HINNANT

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — New research indicates that far-right extremists and white supremacists are gaining new followers and influence by co-opting conspiracy theories about COVID-19. Analysts at the London-based Institute for Strategic Dialogue sifted through nearly half a million posts on Telegram, a loosely moderated social media platform that has become popular with some on the far-right. The analysts found that conspiracy theories and racist claims about COVID-19, masks, vaccines and lockdowns quickly became the most popular posts and that groups that focused on that content quickly gained followers. The authors of the research warn that far-right groups are trying to exploit the coronavirus pandemic to win new recruits and expand their reach.