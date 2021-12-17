In SC, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform

By MEG KINNARD, JOSH BOAK and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged to fight for stalled voting rights and police reform legislation. That’s despite not having the votes in the Senate to move either measure closer to becoming law. Biden commented while delivering the commencement address at South Carolina State University on Friday. His visit is a manifestation of a decades-long relationship between him and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat. The historically Black school is Clyburn’s alma mater. There were no December ceremonies when Clyburn graduated in 1961. He received his diploma by mail. Instead of addressing this year’s graduates, as had been planned, he marched across the stage with the students to receive his diploma from Biden whom he invited to deliver the address.