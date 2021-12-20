Jan. 6 panel seeks interview, records from Rep. Scott Perry

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested an interview and documents from congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. The Republican lawmaker is the first sitting member of Congress the panel has requested to speak with. The committee has requested Perry provide information for its investigation surrounding his efforts to “install former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark as acting Attorney General.” Investigators say Perry pushed the Justice Department to overturn the election and met with President Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack.