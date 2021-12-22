Biden negative for COVID-19 after close contact, VP exposed

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Kamala Harris also tested negative after close contact with a staffer who was diagnosed the next day with the coronavirus. Biden was in close contact on Air Force One last Friday with a staff member who later tested positive and began showing symptoms. The White House says the 79-year-old president tested negative several times after the exposure, including on Wednesday. The White House says Harris tested negative earlier Wednesday. After she was told about the staffer, she took a more sensitive COVID-19 test that produced a negative result.