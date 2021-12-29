Missouri school doctor arrested in Arkansas on abuse counts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri boarding school doctor accused of several child sex crimes has been taken into custody in Arkansas. The Kansas City Star reports that 57-year-old David Smock was captured Tuesday night in Harrison, Arkansas, not far from the Missouri border. He had been considered a fugitive for several days. Smock is the longtime physician at Agape Boarding School. The Christian school remains under scrutiny after five staffers were charged in September with assaulting students. Smock has been charged in two Missouri counties with sodomy, child molestation, sexual misconduct involving a child, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child.