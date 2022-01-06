New NYPD leader makes history after a strong 1st impression

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Keechant Sewell spent her entire policing career in suburban Long Island before recently becoming New York City’s first police commissioner from outside the department in over two decades. The new mayor says he picked her in part because of her poise in handling a mock crisis he threw at her in the interview process. Within hours of her swearing-in, she was confronted with a real one when an officer was shot outside a police station. Sewell is the first woman and third Black person to lead the department. She says she brings a fresh perspective while also acknowledging the department’s sense of tradition.