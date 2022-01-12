Skip to Content
Jan. 6 committee request interview, records from McCarthy

By FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, shifting their investigation to a top ally of former President Donald Trump in Congress. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested Wednesday that McCarthy provide information to the nine-member panel regarding the violence that took place last January and his communications with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days prior to the attack. 

Associated Press

