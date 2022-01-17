Mexican governor says predecessor made deals with gangs

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The governor of Mexico’s Morelos state is claiming his predecessor and the previous police chief negotiated with a drug gang. Gov. Cuauhtemoc Blanco was himself forced to deny any drug links after a 3-year-old photo surfaced showing him posing with three men identified as local drug gang leaders. But Blanco went on the offensive Monday, claiming ex-governor Graco Ramirez had made deals with a gang known as “The Reds.” Blanco also accused the former state police chief, Alberto Capella, of being in on the bargains. Capella called Blanco “ignorant, corrupt and perverse.” Morelos, just south of Mexico City, has been plagued by kidnappings, extortion and killings.