Jury selection begins in federal trial over Floyd’s killing

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers who were with Derek Chauvin when he pinned George Floyd to the street. J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under government authority. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson will be questioning potential jurors who have already answered an extensive questionnaire. Legal experts say the federal case will be more complicated than a pending state case against the officers, because prosecutors will have the difficult task of proving the men willfully did not take action.