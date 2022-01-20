UN approves resolution condemning Holocaust denial

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved an Israeli-sponsored resolution condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.” The 193-member world body approved the resolution Thursday by consensus — without a vote — and with a bang of a gavel by Assembly President Abdulla Shahid. Israel’s number one enemy, Iran, “disassociated” itself from the resolution. Israel and Germany stressed the significance of the resolution’s adoption on the 80th anniversary of the Nazi meeting that decided on the exterminate of the Jews.