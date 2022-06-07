Norwegian princess announces engagement to US boyfriend

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Princess Martha Louise, the daughter of Norway’s King Harald, has become engaged to her American boyfriend, Durek Verrett. The 50-year-old princess is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne. She has been together with the 47-year-old Verrett, who describes himself as a shaman and a healer, since 2019. The royal household made the announcement Tuesday. Martha Louise has three daughters from her first marriage, which ended in 2016. According to Norwegian media, she plans to relocate to California with the girls. Alongside her royal duties, the princess has written books in which she claimed contacts with angels. Martha Louise’s older brother, Crown Prince Haakon, is the heir to the throne.