Russia reduces natural gas through European pipeline again

BERLIN (AP) — Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom has announced a reduction in natural gas flows through a key European pipeline for the second day in a row. The company said in a statement Wednesday on Twitter that it would further reduce deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 undersea pipeline to Germany starting Thursday. The back-to-back moves amount to an overall 60% of the deliveries through the pipeline. The further cut comes a day after Gazprom said it would reduce flows by 40% after Canadian sanctions over the war prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment. It blamed the issue for the additional reduction. Germany’s vice chancellor said Wednesday that the reductions through the pipeline appears to be a political move.