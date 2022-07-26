Myanmar executions of 4 activists spur global outrage

BANGKOK (AP) — International outrage over Myanmar’s execution of four political prisoners is intensifying with grassroots protests and strong condemnation from world governments. Myanmar’s military-led government has been accused of thousands of extrajudicial killings since it seized power from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. But the hangings over the weekend were the first official executions in decades. Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters outside Myanmar’s embassy in neighboring Thailand waved flags and chanted slogans Tuesday amid a heavy downpour. New Zealand’s foreign minister called the executions a “barbaric act by Myanmar’s military regime.” Myanmar’s government spokesperson rejected criticisms, saying the executions were conducted in line with domestic law.

By DAVID RISING and EILEEN NG Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.