Myanmar executions of 4 activists spur global outrage

By DAVID RISING and EILEEN NG
Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — International outrage over Myanmar’s execution of four political prisoners is intensifying with grassroots protests and strong condemnation from world governments. Myanmar’s military-led government has been accused of thousands of extrajudicial killings since it seized power from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. But the hangings over the weekend were the first official executions in decades. Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters outside Myanmar’s embassy in neighboring Thailand waved flags and chanted slogans Tuesday amid a heavy downpour. New Zealand’s foreign minister called the executions a “barbaric act by Myanmar’s military regime.” Myanmar’s government spokesperson rejected criticisms, saying the executions were conducted in line with domestic law.

Associated Press

