Russia eyes 2024 Paris Olympics despite sports bans

PARIS (AP) — Russia is making plans for its athletes to live and compete in the French capital when the Paris Olympics start in 2024 even though many of the country’s athletes remain barred from upcoming qualification events because of the war in Ukraine. Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov has written on the Telegram messaging app that the country was working to get its athletes access to qualification events and already making plans for the Olympic village. Most Olympic sports have suspended athletes from Russia and Belarus since the invasion of Ukraine began in February but the IOC has not suspended the Russian Olympic Committee.

