UN envoy: Only peace can end Israel-Palestinian violence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top U.N. Mideast envoy is warning that the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants is “fragile” and the “cycles of violence” will only stop when an independent Palestinian state lives side-by-side with Israel. Tor Wennesland called on Israeli and Palestinian leaders and the international community at an emergency meeting Monday of the U.N. Security Council on the latest violence “to strengthen diplomatic efforts to return to meaningful negotiations towards a viable two-state solution” He warned that “any resumption of hostilities will only have devastating consequences for Palestinians and Israelis and make any political progress elusive.”

