Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is facing a special grand jury in Atlanta after being ordered by a judge to appear before the panel investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The former New York mayor and attorney for then-President Donald Trump remained inside the Fulton County courthouse Wednesday several hours after he arrived. It’s unclear how much Giuliani is willing to say now that his lawyers have been notified he’s a target of the investigation. Entering the courthouse, Giuliani told reporters he couldn’t talk about his testimony because grand juries “are secret.” However, those secrecy rules don’t apply to witnesses, including Giuliani.

