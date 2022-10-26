NGO: Libyan Coast Guard threatened to shoot down plane

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch is accusing the Libyan coast guard of threatening to shoot down their monitoring plane that helps documented the interception of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. Sea-Watch made the statement Wednesday, a day after the incident allegedly took place in the Maltese Search-and-Rescue zone. In a radio exchange recorded and released by Sea-Watch, a member of the Libyan coastguard allegedly orders their plane to fly away “otherwise we’ll shoot you by some missiles.” The Libyan Coast Guard was not immediately reachable for comment.

