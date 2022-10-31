Omaha officer shoots driver at annual Halloween block party

OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) — A Halloween celebration in Omaha turned frantic after a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by a police officer Monday night. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the occurred during a popular annual Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood. Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said that a car was seen driving recklessly through a blocked-off area shortly after 7 p.m. The driver was shot by an Omaha police officer and taken to Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver’s name has not yet been released. Police say no one else was injured.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.