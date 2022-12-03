American fans captivated by US team’s World Cup run

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The United States soccer team captivated the nation with its brief World Cup run. That run ended Saturday with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the round of 16. The second-youngest team at the tournament played only four games but it was enough to thrill diehard supporters in Doha and briefly unite a fractured nation back home. Fans gathered outside the stadium ahead of Saturday’s match to bond over the American team before they marched in together as a collective fan club. United States captain Tyler Adams says “the support has been amazing.”

