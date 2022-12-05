Minnesota board accepts anti-drug aid for minority students

FARIBAULT, Minn. (AP) — A southern Minnesota school district has agreed to accept a $1.1 million state grant meant to help curb drug use among students of color. Monday night’s vote comes after two board members had delayed accepting the money by arguing it could discriminate against white students. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that only one of the seven-person Faribault school board voted against accepting the funding on Monday. Board Member Richard Olson has argued that the grant “does not help all students.” About 60% of students in the Faribault district are children of color.

