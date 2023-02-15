Ex-officer’s trial date postponed in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The large volume of evidence collected in the Breonna Taylor case prompted a judge to push back the trial date for a former Kentucky police officer who fired into Taylor’s apartment during a deadly no-knock raid in 2020. Brett Hankison’s federal court trial will be a second attempt by prosecutors to convict Hankison for endangering Taylor and her next-door neighbors. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings moved Hankison’s trial back about two months to Oct. 30. Hankison’s attorneys said they need more time to process all the evidence. Hankison was indicted on federal charges in August.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.