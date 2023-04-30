New Zealand leader says he favors nation becoming a republic

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he personally favors his country becoming a republic but it’s not a change he intends to push for as leader. Hipkins made the comments to reporters hours before he was due to depart for this week’s coronation of King Charles III in London. New Zealand, a former British colony, is self-governing but Charles retains a largely ceremonial role as head-of-state and king. Charles is represented in New Zealand by a governor-general. Like many former British colonies, New Zealand continues to wrestle with what — if any — constitutional role the British monarchy should play in modern times. Barbados chose to become a republic in 2021, and Jamaica last year said it plans to pursue independence.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.