A look at the 20 articles of impeachment against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

The Texas House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly to impeach GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton. A Republican-controlled House committee filed 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton on Thursday, including bribery and abuse of public trust. The GOP-led House voted to impeach Paxton on Saturday, forcing his immediate suspension. The allegations include attempts to interfere in lawsuits, improperly issuing legal opinions to benefit real estate developer Nate Paul, and firing, harassing and interfering with whistleblower staffers. Paul allegedly employed a woman with whom Paxton had an affair in exchange for legal help and paid for renovations to Paxton’s home. Paxton says the charges are based on “hearsay and gossip, parroting long-disproven claims.”

