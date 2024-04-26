Fire at small hotel in southern Brazil kills at least 10 people

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A fire tore through a small hotel in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre early Friday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 11, authorities said. The fire broke out in the early hours in the three-story building, which provided affordable housing in single rooms and had a contract with the municipal government to shelter homeless people. The establishment didn’t have proper licensing and lacked an emergency fire plan, the fire brigade of the Rio Grande do Sul state said.

