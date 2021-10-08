Police: Man fired 9 shots at Vegas officers before he died

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed by officers during a running gun battle early this week opened fire at officers through a car with his mother and his 2-year-old son inside. Clark County Assistant Sheriff John McGrath told reporters Thursday that Demetrius Roberts fired nine shots Monday during two exchanges of gunfire with officers Theron Young and Joel Blasko in a residential neighborhood west of the Las Vegas Strip. Young fired 16 shots and Blasko fired three times. One officer was injured by shrapnel. Police say the officers approached as Roberts argued with his ex-girlfriend, the child’s mother. She was treated for a gunshot wound and released.