Possible road rage shooting shuts freeway near Vegas airport

Las Vegas police have shut down part of a freeway near the airport after a suspected road rage shooting. Authorities say the deadly shooting happened early Monday morning on the 215 Beltway east of the McCarran International Airport connector. It appears a 25-year-old man was struck by gunfire while driving, causing him to crash into a center divider. He did not survive. A 25-year-old woman riding with him was also shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators have not located a suspect. The Nevada Highway Patrol reports the closure between State Route 171 and Warm Springs Boulevard will last for several hours.