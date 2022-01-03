Apologetic suspect pleading guilty in Reno bank robbery

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 49-year-old Reno man who investigators say repeatedly apologized to the teller at the bank he robbed has agreed to plead guilty to a federal felony. Court records show a U.S. grand jury indicted Dai Diep last month in the Oct. 29 robbery of more than $7,000 from a US Bank branch in southeast Reno. He was being held Monday without bail in the Washoe County jail. An FBI agent says Diep apologized to the teller and repeated several times, “I love you guys.” He originally pleaded not guilty but is scheduled to change his plea when he goes before a judge Tuesday