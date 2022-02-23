Boy’s body found in freezer; boyfriend of mother arrested

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say the remains of a boy described as preschool-aged was found in a freezer in a Las Vegas home’s garage and the mother’s boyfriend has been arrested. Lt. Ray Spencer said police obtained a search warrant and found the boy’s remains Tuesday after a girl took a note to school and gave it to a teacher. According to Spencer, the mother said in the note that she was being held against her will and didn’t know the whereabouts of her young son and believed he was dead. Spencer said the boyfriend was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnapping. No identities were released.