Deputy-involved shooting erupts in Palm Desert

Breaking News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Palm Desert.

It happened on the 41000 block of Boardwalk around 10:30 Monday night, according to the department's public information officer.

Details on injuries are not known at this time.

Our crew at the scene says Cook Street is closed in both directions between Aztec Road and Hovley Lane East. Avoid the area if you can.

Stay with News Channel 3 both on air and online for the latest updates on this breaking news.