Breaking News

Indio Police have confirmed that a dead body that was found inside a car in a Rancho Mirage parking lot is Deborah Jean Suer.

Family and law enforcement had been looking for her since Monday.

Suer's vehicle was spotted and reported to police earlier today off of Monterey and Dinah Shore Drive, near the Regal Theater.

Authorities found her inside the car. No foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.