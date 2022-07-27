Skip to Content
Shooting in Palm Springs, car and home struck by bullets

Palm Springs Police say a shooting occurred this morning striking a home and car off the 400 block of Sunview Avenue.

The owner of the home said they heard gunshots around 4:30 a.m.

Palm Springs Police were on scene conducting their investigation as of this morning.

Photo by Chris Flicker

When the homeowner woke up this morning he saw that his house and car had bullet holes.

Palm Springs police had closed off the street as they looked for evidence related to the shooting.

